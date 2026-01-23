Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,804 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Docusign worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 5,318.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $57.50 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $944,183.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,561.01. The trade was a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $402,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,438.50. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,292 shares of company stock worth $5,374,260 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

