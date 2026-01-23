Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.
Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of CFG stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72.
Key Citizens Financial Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Citizens reported EPS $1.13 (vs. ~$1.11 est.), revenue roughly in line at $2.16B, and net income up ~32% YoY; results were driven by NII and fee-income growth, which the market rewarded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income
- Positive Sentiment: Shares reached new highs after the print — multiple headlines note the stock climbed to 1-year/all-time highs on the earnings beat, reflecting positive market reaction and momentum. CFG Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — Bank of America raised its PT to $78 (buy), DA Davidson to $73 (buy), and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $70 (outperform), signaling increased analyst conviction and material upside to current levels. Benzinga coverage of analyst price-target changes
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — CFG announced a $0.46 quarterly dividend (ex-div Feb 4, pay Feb 18), implying a ~2.8% yield; supports income investor interest and signals board confidence in cash generation.
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives — Management highlighted private-bank expansion and strategic tech investments as key drivers of future revenue and efficiency in a Q4 deep dive, giving investors a clearer growth runway beyond cyclical NII gains. CFG Q4 Deep Dive: Private Bank Expansion and Strategic Tech Initiatives
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call materials and transcripts are available — full call and presentation provide more color on loans, deposit trends, and expense plans for investors doing due diligence. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming investor events — Commercial banking leaders will present at the UBS Financial Services Conference (Feb 10), which could offer incremental guidance or updates but is not expected to move the stock materially by itself. UBS Conference participation
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.
