Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

