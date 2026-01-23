SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $134.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.4%

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,177,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,959 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,966,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $214,417,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.