Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,616 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Best Buy worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 200.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Best Buy by 166.9% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 78,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 334,993 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,849 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.37.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 125.83%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

