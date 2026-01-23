Vest Financial LLC Buys 3,702 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after purchasing an additional 506,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

ADI opened at $308.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $313.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

