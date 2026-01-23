Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,752 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $47,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,546,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $506.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.73.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

TT stock opened at $389.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.