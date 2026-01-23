JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,458 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

