Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,948 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $354.74 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

