SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.0%
SPWO opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. SP Funds S&P World has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.