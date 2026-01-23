SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 1.0%

SPWO opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. SP Funds S&P World has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

