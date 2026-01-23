Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) to Issue $0.15 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st.
Australian Foundation Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.57.
About Australian Foundation Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Foundation Investment
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Foundation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Foundation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.