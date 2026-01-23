Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) to Issue $0.15 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments.

