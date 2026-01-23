Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $854,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Removal of human safety monitors for some Austin Robotaxi rides is being treated as a material operational milestone that signals Tesla’s self-driving software may be ready for commercial deployment — a direct catalyst for the stock as the market re-rates Tesla toward a higher-margin autonomy/AI story. Read More.

Lemonade's new autonomous-insurance product (50% discount for FSD miles) provides third?party validation that Tesla's FSD data can be monetized and de?risked, reducing a major liability question for Robotaxi scaling. That partnership lifted sentiment across both stocks. Read More.

Elon Musk's Davos comments — predicting widespread U.S. Robotaxi deployment by end?of?2026 and consumer Optimus sales by late?2027 — reinforce the long?term AI/robotics narrative that underpins Tesla's premium valuation. Read More.

Technical/order?flow signals (Power Inflow alert) and institutional buying have driven short?term momentum, attracting traders and helping fuel the rally. Read More.

Upcoming catalysts create uncertainty: Tesla reports Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings on Jan. 28 (same week as a Fed meeting), so guidance, margins and FSD/energy commentary could produce big moves in either direction. Read More.

Musk has warned Cybercab and Optimus production will be "agonizingly slow" at first, reminding investors that execution risk on hardware rollouts remains high and could delay revenue conversion from the autonomy/robotics thesis. Read More.

High valuation and persistent safety/regulatory scrutiny keep downside risk elevated; public critics and competitors continue to highlight Autopilot/FSD safety issues that could attract regulators or slow approvals in other markets. Read More.

Analyst positioning is mixed — Barclays kept an equal?weight stance and a price target well below current levels, illustrating that some shops still see material downside if execution slips. Read More.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.77.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $449.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

