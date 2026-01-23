The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $167,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 285.0% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.84 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $379.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

