Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Veralto worth $55,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Veralto by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 380,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Veralto by 1,579.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 9.2% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 172,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,159,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VLTO opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.