AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of ATR opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.32%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

