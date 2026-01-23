Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $92.58 on Friday. Visteon has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $129.10. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,311,480.54. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.