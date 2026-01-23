Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $54.32 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $54,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 129,521 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $209.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

