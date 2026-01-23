Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $51,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,364,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,368,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $25,268,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $159.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,938,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,254.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 60,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $9,796,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 93,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,053,422.19. The trade was a 39.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 192,556 shares of company stock worth $30,826,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

