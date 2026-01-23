Reviewing Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) & NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Halma 1 3 2 3 2.78

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NAPCO Security Technologies and Halma, as reported by MarketBeat.

NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Halma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and Halma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 7.79 $43.41 million $1.23 32.25 Halma $2.87 billion 6.53 $378.18 million N/A N/A

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than NAPCO Security Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAPCO Security Technologies 23.76% 26.09% 22.26% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Halma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

