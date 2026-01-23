Contrasting Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Barloworld”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.86 billion 3.75 $216.30 million $3.83 29.93 Barloworld $2.09 billion 1.42 $79.96 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federal Signal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barloworld.

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and Barloworld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 4 2 0 2.33 Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Barloworld.

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barloworld pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barloworld has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Barloworld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.47% 19.50% 12.93% Barloworld N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats Barloworld on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

