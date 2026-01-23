Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Price

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

TYL stock opened at $440.09 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $427.65 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,780,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $712,276,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,740,000 after buying an additional 301,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,302,000 after acquiring an additional 252,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.