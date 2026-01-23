Q1 Earnings Estimate for CAE Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
CAE Stock Performance
TSE:CAE opened at C$46.00 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$28.98 and a twelve month high of C$47.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.60.
About CAE
CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.