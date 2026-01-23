Q1 Earnings Estimate for CAE Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.05.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$46.00 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$28.98 and a twelve month high of C$47.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.60.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

