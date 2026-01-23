Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 455 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 target price on shares of Everplay Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everplay Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.17.

Get Everplay Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everplay Group

Everplay Group Trading Up 2.8%

Everplay Group Company Profile

Shares of EVPL stock opened at GBX 334.21 on Friday. Everplay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 192.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 440.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £481.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.