Open Loot 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Loot has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Loot token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,958,824 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 781,958,824.11401463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.01915331 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,768,733.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

