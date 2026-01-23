TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. Approximately 4,002,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,863,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

TomCo Energy Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a market cap of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

