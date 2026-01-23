Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sam Brown Sells 5,151 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sam Brown sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $182,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,736. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amalgamated Financial this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

Featured Stories

