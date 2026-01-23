Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sam Brown Sells 5,151 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sam Brown sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $182,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,736. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMAL opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Amalgamated Financial
Here are the key news stories impacting Amalgamated Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: GAAP/core EPS came in at $0.99 (vs. ~$0.91 est.) and management highlighted solid profitability and margins; the quarter showed a strong core net-income readout. Amalgamated Financial Q4 Results & Deposit Growth (Business Wire)
- Positive Sentiment: Record deposit growth: the company reported nearly $1 billion of linked?quarter deposit inflows, improving funding and supporting NII expansion and liquidity metrics. Record Quarterly Deposit Growth (Business Wire)
- Positive Sentiment: Management guide: the bank is targeting 10%–11% net interest income growth in 2026 and plans to expand political deposit relationships and its C?PACE lending portfolio — a clear growth lever for NII and fee income. Amalgamated Aims for 10%–11% NII Growth in 2026 (Seeking Alpha)
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/ capital allocation: a reported 21% dividend increase drew attention — could attract income investors and signals confidence in capital, though analysts will watch capital ratios. Does AMAL’s 21% Dividend Hike Reveal a Shift? (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials: the full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for deeper look at reserve, asset?quality and margin detail that investors will parse for sustainability of results. Q4 Results — Earnings Call Presentation (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed revenue takes: while several outlets cited a revenue beat (~$87.9M vs. ~$85.4M consensus), one report framed revenue as a miss — a reminder that consensus baselines differ and investors should read the filings. AMAL Misses Q4 Revenue Estimates (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Sam D. Brown sold 5,151 shares (~$182.9k at ~$35.50), reducing his stake ~8.8% — insider selling can be read negatively by some investors even if part of routine diversification. Insider Form 4 — Sam D. Brown (SEC)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AMAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amalgamated Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amalgamated Financial
Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.
In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.
