Metcash (ASX:MTS) Insider Douglas (Doug) Jones Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Douglas (Doug) Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.32, for a total transaction of A$332,300.00.

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10.

Metcash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels. The Hardware segment distributes hardware products to independent retail outlets; and operates company owned retail stores. It sells its products under the IGA, Foodland, Mitre 10, Home Hardware, Total Tools, Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, and the Bottle-O brand names.

