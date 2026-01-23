SUPRA (SUPRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $910.98 Thousand

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. SUPRA has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $910.98 thousand worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUPRA has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One SUPRA token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUPRA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,273.12 or 1.00122579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA launched on November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,881,538,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,403,586,219 tokens. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. The official message board for SUPRA is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

Buying and Selling SUPRA

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,880,332,696.42708 with 22,402,782,483.67015 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00078695 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $909,438.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUPRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUPRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUPRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.