GEM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after purchasing an additional 399,718 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $633.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $627.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $640.16. The company has a market cap of $847.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

