Jill Bourland Acquires 242 Shares of Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Stock

Isabella Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) Director Jill Bourland purchased 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,998.36. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,555.60. This represents a 4.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jill Bourland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Jill Bourland acquired 6 shares of Isabella Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $300.00.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISBA opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14. Isabella Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.09.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

Isabella Bank ( NASDAQ:ISBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Isabella Bank by 2,617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isabella Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isabella Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isabella Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Isabella Bank from $34.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ: ISBA) is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

