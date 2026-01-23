Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st.

NYSE:PRIM opened at $150.57 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

