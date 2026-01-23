Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.50.

DORM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 9,970.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

