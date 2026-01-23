Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:
- 1/18/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.
- 12/29/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $168.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences
In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $761,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,916.67. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $11,400,517. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.
