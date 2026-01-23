Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:

1/18/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

12/29/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $168.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $761,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,916.67. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $11,400,517. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

