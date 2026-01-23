Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

ATOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atossa Genetics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atossa Genetics Stock Up 8.5%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atossa Genetics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,809 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Atossa Genetics by 357.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 416,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 325,340 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atossa Genetics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atossa Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Genetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, Washington, focused on developing therapeutics and diagnostic products for breast cancer and other breast-related conditions. The company’s mission centers on delivering targeted, minimally invasive solutions that address early detection, treatment, and prevention in women at risk for or diagnosed with breast malignancies.

The company’s pipeline includes Z-Endoxifen, an oral formulation of endoxifen designed to treat and prevent estrogen receptor–positive breast cancers, particularly in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ or those at high risk of recurrence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.