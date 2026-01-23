Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISNPY. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.9325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 445.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Intesa Sanpaolo’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy’s largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

