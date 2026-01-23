Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMY opened at $23.01 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

