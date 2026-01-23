Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMY. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
NYSE:HMY opened at $23.01 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.
In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Gold Mining
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.