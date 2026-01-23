Reviewing Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Super League Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.38 -$16.64 million ($34.82) -0.02

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simplicity Esports and Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00

Given Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simplicity Esports and Gaming is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Volatility & Risk

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -130.97% N/A -156.77%

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

