QV Investors Inc. Increases Position in TFI International Inc. $TFII

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises 3.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of TFI International worth $38,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,711,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Citigroup upped their target price on TFI International from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

TFI International Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TFII opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.