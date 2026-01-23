ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,395.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,398.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $957.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,407.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.