ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,395.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,398.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $957.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASML News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a “buy” rating, providing continued sell?side support that can sustain buying interest among institutional investors. ASML buy rating from JP Morgan
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating as well, reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative and helping underpin the stock’s momentum. UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASML
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights ASML’s dominant position in lithography and its high?NA EUV roadmap (scaling production over the next 1–2 years), reinforcing the company’s long?term moat and growth thesis. Which Semiconductor Equipment Stock Has More Upside in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: FT analysis explains why rivals in Asia or the U.S. haven’t matched ASML’s capabilities — a structural barrier that supports pricing power and long?term demand for its tools. Why Asia or the US have not produced a rival to ASML
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML is mentioned as a holding in ETFs that combine market performance and ESG goals, which can support steady passive inflows but is unlikely to drive large directional moves alone. 3 ETFs Combining Market-Beating Performance and ESG Goals (ASML)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst?coverage pieces (Zacks) reiterate ASML’s recent outperformance and discuss how Wall Street views and brokerage ratings should factor into buy/hold decisions — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. ASML Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML is expected to announce quarterly earnings soon; upcoming results are a potential near?term catalyst (could reinforce the rally or trigger profit?taking). ASML Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Grupo Santander downgraded ASML to “underperform,” introducing short?term selling pressure and signaling at least one large sell?side view that conflicts with other buy ratings. Grupo Santander downgrades ASML
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
