Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BR opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.93 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Stories

