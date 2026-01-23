Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,044,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $180.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.