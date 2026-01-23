NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,265,000 after buying an additional 1,836,788 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,932,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $58,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 62.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,858,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,014,000 after acquiring an additional 714,366 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 502.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 658,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on New York Times from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

New York Times Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.29%.The business had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Featured Stories

