Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Purchases $14,673.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP Rodolfo Rodriguez, Jr. purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,673.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,450. This trade represents a 5.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 2.3%

PLAY opened at $20.69 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.06). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $448.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 532.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,186 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 99.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 999,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 499,412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 634,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 443,308 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Loop Capital set a $20.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.