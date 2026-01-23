Insider Buying: AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) CEO Purchases $24,999.00 in Stock

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Jore bought 7,692 shares of AirJoule Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $24,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,718,123 shares in the company, valued at $25,083,899.75. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AirJoule Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJ opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.46. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts:

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirJoule Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 272,253 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC boosted its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 151,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 121,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies in the second quarter worth $441,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRJ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of AirJoule Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirJoule Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRJ

AirJoule Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirJoule Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirJoule Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.