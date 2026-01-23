Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 38,707 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in Zscaler by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $656,221.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,292,352.74. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $377,119.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,413.12. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.63.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $208.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.16, a PEG ratio of 3,429.46 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

