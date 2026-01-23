Insider Buying: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Director Buys $51,240.00 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) Director Tim Kutzkey purchased 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,007,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,141,800. This represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tim Kutzkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 18,052 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $353,819.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 11,893 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $236,551.77.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Tim Kutzkey bought 5,523 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,404.77.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Tim Kutzkey purchased 12,470 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,906.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tim Kutzkey purchased 15,100 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $300,339.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 30,884 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $603,473.36.

On Thursday, December 4th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $91,365.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Tim Kutzkey bought 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $3,990,531.05.

SRZN stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%.The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surrozen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surrozen by 32.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Surrozen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

