Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 and last traded at GBX 0.71. Approximately 2,543,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,304,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65.

Thor Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Thor Energy Company Profile

The Company is focused on uranium, energy metals and, recently hydrogen and helium that are crucial in the shift to a clean energy economy.

Thor is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London and the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the ticker “THR”. Thor is also listed on the OTC Exchange in New York under the ticker “THORF”.

