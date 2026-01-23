Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 13.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.04 and last traded at GBX 78.50. 9,049,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 2,348,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 53.

The company has a market cap of £508.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.53.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

