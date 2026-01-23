Reviewing Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -333.29% -35.67% -29.01% Lotus Technology -130.45% N/A -37.78%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $460,000.00 6.88 -$5.19 million ($0.80) -1.45 Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.11 -$1.10 billion ($1.24) -1.22

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Lotus Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lotus Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lotus Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service beats Lotus Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

