Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $28.42

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.9273.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 134,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,231,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,092,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,328,515.07. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 63,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,534,749.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 400,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,646.19. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 447,164 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile



Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

