Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 70.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 132,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 30,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 153.38%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,529.27. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

